Kartapolov: conscripts called up in the fall will not be sent to the SVO

Conscripts called up to the Russian Armed Forces during the autumn draft will not be sent to the special military operation (SMO) zone. This was announced by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov, answering a correspondent’s question Telegram-Shot channel.

According to Kartapolov, the authorities’ attitude towards the participation of conscripts in the SVO has not changed at all.