Dubai (Union)

Federico Kartapia, Al-Ahly youth playmaker, won the “Sport for All Cup”, in the “tenth round” of the platform’s weekly referendum to select the stars of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Kartabia got 36%, with a slight difference from the brilliant Moroccan Sofiane Rahimi, Al Ain player, who came in second place with 34%, followed by Al Wahda player Joao Pedro with 22%.

Mohammed Al Shamsi, Al Wahda goalkeeper, won the “Golden Glove” for the best goalkeeper in the round, for the second time in the current season, with a percentage of 64.7%. 20 nomination cards, or 32%, and 1,766 public votes out of 2,491, or 42.5%.

The network created a new award that was allocated to the fans under the name Star of the Masses, through which one of the prominent fans among the fans of League clubs is honored through many considerations, including his permanent presence and positive encouragement for his team and being a “milestone” in the stands, and he won it in the round. The tenth, Al-Sharqawi cheerleader Salah Badawi, known as “Sobh”, who completed 40 years in the stands of the “King” Al-Sharqawi.