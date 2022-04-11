Gestures that should never, ever be done and that a person never deserves to have to see – let alone in motorsport. The FIA ​​has launched an investigation into the behavior of the Russian kart driver Artem Severiukhin during the award ceremony in Portugal over the weekend just ended.

The youngster, who races under Italian license due to the ban on Russian athletes from competing, had triumphed in the final of the opening round of the FIA ​​Karting European Championship in Portimao, Portugal.

However, during the podium ceremony, when the Italian national anthem was playing, Severiukhin touched his heart with a fist, then mimicked the Nazi salute, hinting a smile towards the spectators.

The video of what happened in Portimao went around the world because it was shared for a long time on social media, also arousing even more pronounced and harsh criticism for the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory over 40 days ago.

This afternoon the FIA ​​issued a very harsh press release with which it condemned the gesture of the young Severiukhin.

“The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile confirms that it has opened an investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr. Artem Severiukhin, which occurred during the OK category podium ceremony at Round 1 FIA Karting European Championship 2022 at the Kartodromo Internacional do Algarve, in Portimao”.

“The FIA ​​will shortly communicate further measures that will be taken to deal with this case”, concluded the statement from the Federation.

After what happened in Portugal, Severiukhin denied that he wanted to give a Nazi salute, but that he was simply intent on celebrating with his family.

“I would like to talk to everyone about yesterday’s situation on the podium,” he said in an official statement given by Russian officials. “I won the round of the European Championship and I was very happy”.

“I am from Russia. I thanked the team and the relatives who were in Russia. Someone saw a bad gesture in my actions, but it is not like that. I just thanked them. I am Russian and I am on the side of my country.”

A few minutes after the FIA, the Russian Federation also issued a statement linked to the story of the young Russian kart driver who drove in Portugal with an Italian license.

“The Russian Automobile Federation reports that it is aware of what happened on Sunday 10 April, at the award ceremony of the first round of the European Karting Championship in Portugal, when the Russian athlete Artem Severyukhin, who was driving with an Italian license and for the Swedish team, made a gesture that some perceived as a “Roman salute”.

“At the moment, the Russian Automobile Federation is clarifying the circumstances of the accident and the athlete’s gesture, and is also analyzing the comments of the parties in relation to this.

The Russian Automobile Federation informs that Artem Severyukhin was released by the RAF and competed in the European championship with an Italian license, which is why Artyom has the Italian flag on the protocol and the Italian anthem played on the podium. “

“We also report that we consider any, even accidental manifestation of fascism and Nazism in Russian motorsport and among Russian athletes unacceptable.

Our further comments on how the accident will be considered and what measures will be applied to the athlete will follow later, after the RAF Sports Council meeting. “

Meanwhile, the team for which Severiukhin runs, Ward Racing, has distanced itself from its driver with a statement in which it announced its intention to terminate the contract with the Russian driver starting from the next few hours.

“Ward Racing condemns the actions of the driver Artem Severiukhin made during the podium ceremony on 10 April 2022 and does so in the strongest possible terms, considering them a manifestation of unsportsmanlike behavior, an unacceptable violation of the ethical and moral code of sport”.

“With this statement, Ward Racing has expressed its own opinion, as well as the opinion of all the athletes and the staff of the team itself. Based on these considerations, War Racing does not see any possibility of continuing to collaborate with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with the termination of his contract “, concluded the team in the press release published on its Instagram page.