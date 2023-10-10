Kart: Turney’s madness, he gets hit

One took place at the Franciacorta Karting Track, in the province of Brescia final OK spectacular, which had a moment of madness halfway through the race. In fact, on the tenth lap of the decisive race for the World Karting Championship trophy, Joe Turney he had to defend himself from the attack of the fastest Gabriel Gomez: the Brazilian from CRG managed to overtake the Briton, who however did not give up, taking advantage of the crossing of paths to try to get back in front. Approaching the next right bend, Turney closed in on his rival, creating the collision and sending both karts off the track.

Turney, however, returned to the track in an absolutely dangerous way, pushing his vehicle into full trajectory and not worrying about the arrival of the other drivers. The first – Nacho Tuñon – hits him squarely on the right foot, breaking his ankle.

The video of the accident

The race direction could not help but display the red flag for safety reasons. This is the video of the accident, which can be seen at 6:08:30.

The race

The final restarted with more than ten competitors out of the race. The competition was won by Kirill Kutskov, who started from 13th position. At the second start the 15-year-old found himself in first position and maintained it until the finish line, defending himself from the attacks of poleman Rene’ Lammers and the Japanese Kean Nakamura-Berta. Gomez, however, withdrew and would have been crowned champion without the accident.