The Roman salute performed from the top step of the Portimao podium cost Artem Severiukhin dearly. The Russian driver, who raced with an Italian license due to the well-known events, won in Round 1 of the European Karting Championship which took place in Portugal.

When Mameli’s anthem was broadcast before the award ceremony, Severiukhin brought his fist to his chest at heart level and then extended his arm and mimicked a Nazi salute.

The images of the podium in Portimao went around the world and the reactions were not long in coming.

The FIA ​​yesterday announced that it would open an investigation into what happened, while the Ward Racing team issued, again yesterday, a statement in which the immediate termination of the contract with the Russian athlete was announced.

Today the decision of the ACI arrived and took a stand by revoking the sports license in Severyukhin.

The press release released by the ACI press office reads: “While the extraordinary meeting of the Sports Council of the Automobile Club of Italy – called to take urgent measures following the disqualifiable and unacceptable gesture of the Russian kart driver Artem Severyukhin, on the podium of the European junior karting race in Portimao (Portugal) – is still in progress, we learn that the same Council has decided to immediately withdraw Severyukhin’s sports license and, at the same time, referred him to the sports justice so that it can evaluate the definition of further sanctions that fall within its sphere of competence “.

“Unavoidable measures, since, with his reckless gesture, Severyukhin has shown a lack of respect not only for the universal values ​​that have always inspired every sport, but also for humanity, dignity and civil coexistence”.

“Severyukhin had obtained the Italian license, as required by the FIA ​​regulations (the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), which leave young drivers of all nationalities the widest freedom of movement among the international federations, to allow them to grow professionally in those countries – such as Italy – which have a great tradition in terms of training in motorsport and introducing drivers to professionalism “.

“Our country, in particular, has always been the most important in the world as regards the practice of karting, as evidenced by the fact that in 2021 alone 355 foreign drivers, of various nationalities, obtained the sports license Italian for this discipline “.