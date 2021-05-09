Not even COVID has been able to stop a block that has had to row against in the two previous games of the Champions. In front of Hapoel holon, in the quarterfinals, he was 8 points down, and in the semifinals, against the Strasbourg, they were 12. “It is important that my team has a heart, but so is our work”, He assures Peñarroya, which landed on Burgos in the summer of 2019, when the club wanted to take one more step and rub shoulders with the greats. Because Burgos it is the best proof that whoever follows it gets it. After three frustrated promotions to the elite in the offices, the old city team, the Tizona, He decided to fight in court for his right to be among the best (and continues to do so). And there appeared the current San Pablo Burgos, the Miraflores Club, a provincial league team that took the witness of the Tizona on LEB Gold and that in two years he achieved, with the disappearance of the canon ACB, what his countrymen could not