Working with José Mourinho “made me better”. Rick Karsdorp, from Holland, explicitly says what many think: the meeting with Mou is changing his career. In an interview a few days ago with “El Foetbal” the Roma right-back tells how, after the difficulties of the early years and an unhappy return to Feyenoord, he found happiness and motivation in the Giallorossi.
He is a new man, Karsdorp, father of a two-year-old boy and waiting for the second heir, who will arrive in a few weeks. He is on vacation with his wife Astrid, of Sicilian origin, in Chamonix and will take advantage of these days of rest to really switch off, given the impressive numbers of his 2021: 24 games this season, 55 in the calendar year. A continuity of performance never had before: thanks to him, who rejected Genoa after the failure to transfer to Atalanta in 2020 to get back into the game in Rome without having the guarantee of the place, of the company, which helped him in the path of growth also personal (no more excesses, professional life: “I liked to drink and go out”) and renewed his contract until 2025, by Fonseca, who first gave him confidence, and by Mourinho, who made him an impressive player for performance and fitness. “I was penalized by injuries, I was paid a lot and people were wondering if I was really worth that money (14 million plus 5 bonus in 2017, ed). I’m back determined to be successful and now I’m a starter thanks to Mou who really makes me better ”.
It is undeniable, however, that the Dutchman, now that the Coppa Italia will also start, needs to take a breather. This is why Pinto is working to provide Mourinho with a real alternative and not the young American Reynolds, now in the States for an internship with his national team and then shot on loan (like Bruges). The first name was that of Dalot, who however will remain in Manchester, as well as Vanderson del Gremio. Roma, in all likelihood, will borrow a player, perhaps with the right of redemption, without making crazy investments. A ready footballer: Leipzig’s Henrichs is very fond of, who has been wanting to leave for some time, but Bayern’s Sarr and Udinese’s Stryger Larsen are also in the sights. In addition to some Spanish and Portuguese names which are still top secret.
