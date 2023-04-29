Kärsämäki | One died in a crash between a car and a heavy vehicle

A passenger car collided with an oncoming heavy vehicle on Ouluntie around 12 o’clock.

A passenger car the driver, a 30-year-old man, died in a crash in Kärsämäki on Saturday.

A passenger car collided with an oncoming heavy vehicle on Ouluntie around 12 o’clock, the Oulu Police Department informs.

The exact location of the accident was on Ouluntie, north of Kärsämäki, after the crossing of Pyrrönperäntie.

Police suspects that the driver of the car committed before the fatal crash for homicide in Holiday Club Katinkulla. The victim was a woman in her 30s.