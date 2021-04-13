Jon Karrikaburu Jaimerena (Elizondo, 19-9-2002) keep wowing everyone with goals. It was not enough for him to swell to collect them in Third division that has decided to mark them also in Second B. He is touched by a wand. And that will be worth it for a star plan renovation of the quarry, because in Real Sociedad they see in this very young Navarrese striker the heir of Imanol Agirretxe in the first team, the next youth striker to triumph in First. Negotiations are on the right track and the agreement will be effective shortly.

It is the ‘pearl of Elizondo’, the birthplace of this young forward who turns 18 in September this year and has been completing a spectacular season. After breaking all records in Real Sociedad C, the third realistic team, has already made the leap to Sanse, the subsidiary of the San Sebastian club, which is closer and closer to achieving a historic promotion to Second division. And in just three games, Karrikaburu has already scored two goals, and it could well be some more, because he has had chances in the three games, against Leioa, Alavés B and Calahorra.

The Navarrese already shines at the orders of Xabi Alonso, which already has him as one more, but is gradually getting him into the dynamics of the subsidiary, because the group is already well formed and united. But it seems that the Toulouse coach has found that striker he needed to complete the football that his team does. In the last match against Calahorra, Karrikaburu came off the bench to score the goal of Sanse’s comeback 1-2. That is, it already gives points to the realistic subsidiary. It is totally ‘on fire’, because it is a forward gun.

So much so that this season already adds up, nothing more and nothing less, that 24 goals, 22 in third divided and two in Second B. The Navarrese is already at the orders of Xabi Alonso in the subsidiary because the Third He has outgrown him, and is already part of the realistic second team squad for all intents and purposes. He has earned it. Just as little by little he is also knocking on the doors of the first team, at least as if to exercise under the orders of Imanol Sheriff. The numbers, at least, support him. But because of his age, he does not want to run more than necessary, and in the realistic club they try to measure well each step that is taken Karrikaburu.

The idea is that you complete each stage of training well and continue your progression in that way. Because Elizondo’s striker will continue to grow at Real Sociedad. Your representative agency, Grupo Bahía, he is finalizing the negotiations with the Royal Society to renew his contract, after having received other more than interesting proposals from First Division clubs. They have been working on this extension of the contract with the realistic club for some time, because at all times the idea has been for Karrikaburu to continue in the Real, despite the other proposals they have received. The Navarrese ends his contract at the end of this season, in June 2021; Y he is going to renew with a long contract, for five more seasons, until June 2026. La Real wants to shield what they consider to be their forward of the future, because its clause will go from the more than 30 million that it currently has to around 70 million euros. The Navarrese will finish the season under the orders of Xabi Alonso and it is not ruled out that he will do the preseason next summer with the first team. He is earning it hard.