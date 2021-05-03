It’s official now. Jon Karrikaburu renews his contract with Real Sociedad. The San Sebastian club has announced it through a brief statement. “Real Sociedad and the player Jon Karrikaburu have reached an agreement to extend his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.” The Navarrese attacker therefore renews for three more seasons, until 2026, thus closing a small soap opera, because both parties had been negotiating for a while before the siren songs that came from other parts, to finish their training in Zubieta.

It is a strategic renovation, because Karrikaburu has become Zubieta’s great goal-scoring hope. In the last two years his progression has been meteoric, to the point that with 24 goals he is the top scorer this season at Real in all categories. They are major words. They have so much confidence in their possibilities that without having debuted with the First Team and without having even been called to train under Imanol Alguacil, they have practically made a star renovation. He will remain linked to the San Sebastian club for at least another five years, with a clause that goes from the more than 30 million that he currently had to 60 million euros, an amount that all parties consider adjusted to his growth and progression . It can be said that La Real shields its great pearl of the quarry, with a more than promising future, as shown by its scoring records.

The Karrikaburu data. BeSoccer

Karrikaburu’s numbers had not gone unnoticed by some important clubs in Europe, and there was even speculation about a possible Athletic interest in his signing. La Real, aware that good forwards are not abundant in their quarry, reacted quickly, offering an improvement to the Navarrese. More than a month ago they began to negotiate, while the Navarrese continued to swell to score goals in Zubieta. Today he has 24 goals, between Third Division and Second B. Because Karrikaburu started the season in the realistic third team, he will finish it training under Xabi Alonso in the subsidiary, with whom he has already been able to score 3 goals in five games. And the idea is that, on the way to his growth and consolidation in the first team, this summer he will complete the preseason under the command of Imanol Alguacil. Karrikaburu is 18 years old, he is a native of Elizondo and had already been training for five seasons at the Zubieta quarry. It has been this last year when he has been uncovered with the number of born goalscorer, a very necessary circumstance in the first team, in which except for Imanol Agirretxe, it is very difficult for a striker to settle down and make a place. With Karrikaburu, history is expected to repeat itself. For now, the foundations have already been laid.