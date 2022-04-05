Karra Elejalde (Vitoria, 1960) appeared for the first time in a film in ‘Lauaxeta, a los cuatro vientos’, a biopic of the poet Esteban Urkiaga that was in its day the most expensive Basque production in history, despite what the model of a Gernika burned down after the bombing. It was 1987 and Carlos Elejalde, as a figure in the credits, was then with the people of Hertzainak and with theater groups loading the stage in vans and putting up spotlights. “I remember that they gave me the role of a sergeant and that he threw me into a puddle, muddying my uniform, to the horror of the costume designer, Javier Artiñano,” recalls the actor, who attended the casting accompanied by his colleague Eloy Beato. For that role he received 30,000 pesetas, which immediately melted “into a beautiful, black and orange jacket.”

Thirty-five years later, this interpreter whose first session in a series, ‘Bird in a storm’, was to play a junkie, can not walk down the street without people turning around. This rainy night in Madrid at the end of March, he attends EL CORREO dressed as King Melchor in the imposing Francoist architecture of Nuevos Ministerios, who in ‘Kings against Santa’ will pose as the Madrid City Council. “What am I painting in this movie?” he asks as he opens a window to smoke. What does Joe Pesci paint in ‘Home Alone’? And Dustin Hoffman in ‘Hook’? And Geoffrey Rush in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’? I saw that it was a family movie. I am a father, are you a father? If you have a kid, he takes him on the parade. And if there is a movie that talks about the Kings, he takes him to the cinema to see it ».

Karra Elejalde with Matías Janick, David Verdaguer and Isa Montalbán. /



Carla Osset



Oddly enough, Karra Elejalde has never played the wise man. Not even on a horseback ride. Paco Caballero, the director of ‘Perdiendo el Este’, which premieres ‘Amor de madre’ on Netflix on April 29, was clear that only the actor from Vitoria could embroider this permanently pissed off Melchor, who is accompanied by Gaspar (David Verdaguer) and Baltasar (Matias Janick). Be careful, ‘Kings against Santa’, which will hit theaters this Christmas, is not about comic comedy, but rather about adventures for kids, with a careful aesthetic of fantastic cinema in the vein of Harry Potter. The film takes advantage of the amazing settings of Toledo, Segovia, the Canary Islands and El Escorial.

«When I read the script I thought that if we did it well it could be the host. That is the challenge, and I am one of challenges”, explains its protagonist, who defines his Melchor as “a guy with a short fuse, a grump who has spent two thousand years in a disgustingly boring profession”. «You enter a bank of buttons and tomorrow you can be CEO. But if you’re Melchor, you’ve been all the fucking life. Working all year for one day. I think he would like to retire ». In ‘Reyes contra Santa’ also appear Olentzero, the Galician Apalpador, the Cantabrian Esteru, the Asturias Anguleru and the Catalonian Tió. And a Santa Claus “pranking with his sleigh, which is like a Ferrari (Mexican actor Adal Ramones),” Elejalde points out with his usual vehemence. When Santa disappears, he blames the Three Kings, who are punished for delivering gifts to children around the world on December 24.

The director Paco Caballero on the set of ‘Reyes contra Santa’. /



Carla Osset



Karra likes that the film has “a thug humor, not at all mellifluous” and that it is aimed at children and parents alike. He remembers the first time his mistress took him to the cinema in Vitoria when he was 11 years old. «’Seven brides for seven brothers’. I was blown away. It would be at the Amaya cinemas, on Calle de Francia. They no longer exist, of course, now it’s Cortefiel or something like that.” The protagonist of ‘8 Basque surnames’ misses in Spanish cinema more films aimed at a family audience. «I didn’t take my daughter to see ‘Finding Nemo’ or ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and I stayed out drinking gin and tonics. I went in with her and I liked it.”

Few Spanish actors can boast of Karra Elejalde’s pace of work. As soon as ‘Reyes contra Santa’ is finished shooting, ‘La voz del sol’, by Carol Polakoff, will begin in Pamplona. He has three films pending release –’Vasil’, ‘La vida padre’ and ‘Kepler Sexto B’– and just two weeks ago ‘They arrived at night’, by Imanol Uribe, arrived in theaters, in which he plays Ignacio Ellacuría, assassinated in El Salvador in 1989 along with five other Jesuits. «I studied at Jesús Obrero in Vitoria. Electricity: journeymanship and master’s degree, which is now FP1 and FP 2. At home there was no more”, she says.

Although he barely appears on the screen for a few minutes in ‘They arrived at night’, his investigation of Ellacuría reached the point of asking Uribe what the priests would have prayed at the terrible moment in which they were shot by the military. “An Our Father, as a litany.” Karra Elejalde acknowledges that there is a before and after in his career of ‘8 Basque surnames’. Fortunately, roles far removed from his beloved/hated Koldo have come later, such as the Minister of Culture in the series ‘La Fortuna’ and Miguel de Unamuno in ‘While the war lasts’, both by Amenábar. “Unamuno came to get me out of Koldo a bit,” she admits.