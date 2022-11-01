The state of the hospitalized world chess champion Anatoly Karpov, State Duma deputy from United Russia, has improved significantly, he does not feel any harassment and is ready to be discharged home. This was reported to Izvestia on November 1 by the spouse of the parliamentarian Natalya Karpova.

“I visited him this morning, he is conscious, cheerful, does not feel any ailments, rushes home and is angry that they will not let him go. Doctors say that it is too early, we still have to lie down and rest. They will probably be discharged by the end of the week, ”said the chess player’s wife.

She also added that her husband feels well, talks to doctors and has not been diagnosed with any intellectual disabilities or anything serious.

The news is being added.