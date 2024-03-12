Coach Karpin's wife said that she and her husband asked to be photographed in the toilet

The wife of the head coach of Rostov and the Russian national football team Valery Karpin Daria on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) told about how they tried to take a photo with her husband in the toilet of one of the restaurants.

Karpina stated that she and her husband are constantly asked to take pictures, causing inconvenience. “Recently three girls were waiting for my husband in the restroom of a restaurant. In the toilet! – she revealed the story.

On January 24, Daria Karpina said that she plans to move to Estonia in the summer. She noted that the family had always lived in a European country. Karpina explained the departure by saying that one of her daughters needed to get ready for school.

Karpin will lead the Russian national team in the summer of 2021. The agreement with the coach runs until August 2024. The specialist returned to Rostov in March 2022. He previously worked at the club from 2017 to 2021.