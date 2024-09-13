Karpin’s wife said she had no plans to move to Estonia permanently

The wife of Rostov and Russian national football team head coach Valery Karpin, Daria, explained her words about moving to Europe. Her words are quoted by Sport24.

“We had no plans to move to Estonia for good. But now we are sitting and doing an interview in Moscow, not Tallinn,” Karpina said. She emphasized that her family has always lived in two countries.

In January, Karpina said she planned to move to Estonia in the summer, but without her husband. She explained that it would be better for their daughters.

Karpin took charge of the Russian national team in the summer of 2021. The agreement with the coach is valid until August 2024. The specialist returned to Rostov in March 2022. Previously, he worked at the club from 2017 to 2021.

Valery Karpin is a native of the Estonian city of Narva and holds Estonian citizenship.