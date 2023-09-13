Kavazashvili said that Karpin began working with the Russian national team carelessly

Spartak veteran Anzor Kavazashvili appreciated the work of Valery Karpin as head coach of the Russian national team. He is quoted RIA News.

“The main problem is that the coaching staff cannot decide which players to select. They are in the process of stabilizing the roster, but for some reason it’s taking a long time,” he was critical of the team.

Kavazashvili said that after the introduction of sanctions, Karpin began to work carelessly with the national team and devoted himself entirely to Rostov.

In September, the Russian team played three friendly matches. On September 12, the team played against Qatar. The meeting took place in Al Wakrah and ended with a score of 1:1. Karpin’s team also played twice with the Egyptian Olympic team in Suez. The first meeting ended in a draw with a score of 1:1, the second – in a victory for the hosts (2:1).

On February 28, 2022, the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations excluded Russian national teams and clubs from international tournaments. Domestic teams do not compete in European competitions, and the Russian national team was deprived of the opportunity to compete for access to the final part of the 2022 World Cup.