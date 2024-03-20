Karpin said that he would like to continue coaching the Russian national team

The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, spoke about his future in the national team. His words lead “Sport Express”.

According to the specialist, he wants to continue working with the national team. “Let's see. In this life, everything changes very quickly. I’m not an employer, first we need an offer, we haven’t talked yet,” Karpin said.

On March 12, Karpin answered a question about returning to Spartak. He noted that he had not received such an offer.

Karpin's contract with the Russian Football Union (RFU) expires in August this year. He has been leading the team since the summer of 2021, combining the positions of coach in the national team and Rostov.