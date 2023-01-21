Coach Valery Karpin said he did not expect anything from the upcoming meeting of the RFU and UEFA

Head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about the expectations from the upcoming meeting of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). His words lead “Match TV”.

“I look forward to the meeting. I don’t expect anything else, ”said the specialist. He also noted that he does not know whether it is good or bad that the RFU did not move to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Earlier it became known that the meeting on the return of the Russians to the tournaments will be held on February 24. “From the RFU will participate in the meeting [генеральный секретарь] Maxim Mitrofanov and [президент Российской премьер-лиги] Alexander Alaev, ”the RFS communications service clarified.

On February 28, the International Football Federation (FIFA) and UEFA excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. The teams do not play in European competitions, and the Russian team has lost the opportunity to compete for reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup.