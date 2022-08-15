Valery Karpin said that the adoption of the law on Fan ID led to a drop in attendance in the RPL

The head coach of Rostov and the Russian national football team Valery Karpin spoke about the consequences of the introduction of the Fan ID law in the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by “RB Sport”.

According to the specialist, the adoption of the law led to a drop in match attendance. Who do we play football for? For the fans who don’t. Who can be contacted? Who can revise it, cancel it? We still do not understand why this was done. Nobody understands,” said Karpin.

On July 11, it became known that Karpin’s underage daughters were denied a Fan ID. This happened due to the lack of birth certificates of the Russian type.

The State Duma adopted a law on the introduction of Fan ID in December 2021. The FAN ID was used during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. To enter the stadium, each fan was required to have a personalized spectator card.