The coach of “Rostov” Karpin announced the claim to the judges in the match of the 25th round of the RPL with “Spartak”

The head coach of the Rostov football club Valery Karpin commented on the red card and shared his opinion on refereeing in the match of the 25th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Spartak. This is reported “Match TV”.

“What did you talk about with the referees after the game? About football. The main claim is that a person goes to the ball, they knock him down, the referee is silent, and an attack is underway on our goal. You should be talking about it, not me! You won’t get anything for it, ”Karpin said.

The chief referee of the meeting, Kirill Levnikov, after the end of the match, showed the head coach of the Rostov team a red card.

Spartak and Rostov played a draw in the match of the 25th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting was held in Moscow and ended with the score 1:1.

Rostov has 50 points in its assets and takes the second place in the standings, behind the leader, Zenit St. Petersburg, 11 points. Spartak closes the top three with 49 points.

In the next round on May 6, Rostov will host Fakel Voronezh. A day later, Spartak will play on the road with Zenit.