Karpin: If I say what I think about refereeing, I will be disqualified for life

Rostov head coach Valery Karpin refused to comment on the refereeing in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Krasnodar due to fear of disqualification. His words are quoted by “Match TV”.

“I really want to talk about refereeing, really. But if I say 50 percent of what I think about refereeing, including today’s, I will definitely be disqualified for life. But I promise, in five years I will finish, retire – I will tell you everything about them,” the coach said.

Earlier on September 14, Rostov lost to Krasnodar away with a score of 0:2. Midfielder Eduard Spetsryan scored twice, he scored in the 16th and 77th minutes of the match.

Thanks to the victory, Krasnodar scored 18 points in the RPL and moved into second place in the standings, behind only Zenit. Rostov has 11 points left, Karpin’s team is in seventh place.