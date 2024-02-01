Valery Karpin said that he began to like Moscow less because of traffic jams

The head coach of Rostov and the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, named the reason for the decreased sympathy for Moscow. His words lead Sport24.

According to the specialist, he began to like the city less because of the traffic jams. “When I was younger, it didn’t matter. And now it’s annoying. It takes at least an hour to get from point A to point B. It’s almost impossible to plan two things in Moscow in one day,” Karpin noted.

The coach also named his favorite city on earth. “San Sebastian. I also love Vigo, Narva, Tallinn and Rostov,” shared Karpin.

The specialist, being a football player, played for Moscow Spartak for four years; he also coached the red and white team for five years. From 1994 to 2005, Karpin played for the Spanish teams Real Sociedad, Celta and Valencia.