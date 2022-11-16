Valery Karpin explained the refusal to call Artem Dziuba to the national team with the phrase “call him from the beach?”

The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin explained the refusal to call striker Artem Dzyuba for the November friendly matches. His words lead RIA News.

“Where can I call him from? It doesn’t exist in Turkey. Why these questions? Where to call it? From the beach? the coach joked in response to a question about the attacker. He also said that different compositions of the national team will come to the upcoming games with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

On November 7, the Turkish Football Federation announced Dziuba’s departure from Adana Demirspor. The player explained that he decided to leave the club because he was not getting enough playing time. At the moment, several Turkish and Russian teams are interested in the forward.

On October 28, it became known that the Russian team will play a friendly match with Tajikistan. The game will be held on November 17 in Dushanbe. After that, on November 20, the Russians will play with another team – Uzbekistan. The meeting will take place in Tashkent.