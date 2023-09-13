Valery Karpin called on Russian players to leave the RPL for European clubs

The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, called on Russian players to leave for European clubs. His words lead TASS.

“I him [совет уезжать из Российской премьер-лиги] Already gave 586 thousand times, whoever can, leave. I can say this again. Will the league be weaker? But those who will play there, even if there are 20 people, but they will be strong,” said Karpin.

Earlier on September 12, the Russian team played a draw in a friendly match with the Qatar team with a score of 1:1. On September 11, Russian football players lost to the Egyptian Olympic team 1:2. Thus, Karpin’s team has three draws, one victory and one defeat in 2023.

On February 28, 2022, the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations excluded Russian national teams and clubs from international tournaments. Domestic teams do not compete in European competitions, and the Russian national team was deprived of the opportunity to compete for access to the final part of the 2022 World Cup.