Former Russian national team player Alexander Mostovoy appreciated the statement of the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin, in which he called on Russian players to leave for European clubs. His opinion leads RIA News.

The Russian football legend said that he gave similar advice 15 years ago, when domestic players were more in demand. “And many would have left if it weren’t for the greenhouse conditions here that were artificially created,” he assessed the situation in the RPL.

We need to leave, progress, but not everyone is accepted, not everyone can leave. Only a few were taken Alexander Mostovoy

He added that he left for Benfica Lisbon in 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed. In his opinion, political problems in the country became the reason for the high-quality level of play of Russians over a long period of time.

The head coach of the national team addressed the Russian players

On September 12, Karpin called on Russian players to leave for European clubs. He noted that he advised leaving the Russian Premier League (RPL) many times. “I can say this again. Will the league be weaker? But those who will play there, even if there are 20 people, but they will be strong,” he expressed his opinion.

The coach added that he feels a huge difference between the level of the national team players who play in Europe and those who remain at home. He called physical training the main difference.

Photo: Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

Experts disagree on player departures

Former Russian national team footballer Igor Ledyakhov stated that it has become problematic for domestic players to go to European championships, so in the coming years they will not be able to do this. In his opinion, the athletes have non-football problems. “Foreigners cannot transfer money to our clubs, ours are experiencing difficulties with transfers,” he said.

Former coach of St. Petersburg Zenit Vlastimil Petrzhela also confirmed that a bad attitude towards Russians has been established in Europe. He predicted difficulties for Russian football players who want to try their hand at Europe.

It will be difficult for Russian players to leave for Europe now. Because of their bad attitude. They will play at home. On the one hand, this is good – young people will get a chance. On the other hand, Russia was left without European Cups Coach Vlastimil Petrzhela

Former head coach of Lokomotiv and the Russian national team Yuri Semin agreed with him. The specialist advised not to rush into making a decision. He considered that it was necessary to leave when the player was confident that he would receive enough playing practice.

At the same time, former Russian national team player and Manchester United legend Andrei Kanchelskis said that if there is interest in players in Europe, then they need to leave Russia and develop abroad.

Suspension of Russian teams

On February 28, 2022, the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations excluded Russian national teams and clubs from international tournaments due to the situation in Ukraine. Domestic teams do not compete in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, and the Russian national team was deprived of the opportunity to compete for access to the final part of the 2022 World Cup.

After this, a number of Russian players playing in Europe spoke about problems in local teams. In particular, Magomed Ozdoev, representing the Greek PAOK, was unable to obtain a visa to perform in Scotland. All players, except the Russian, received documents without any problems.

In addition, the Russian midfielder of the Armenian Pyunik Mikhail Kovalenko and assistant head coach Roman Monarev missed the return match of the first qualifying round of the Conference League due to Lithuanian sanctions. The country’s consulate in Armenia refused to issue Schengen visas to the football player and coach due to Russian citizenship.

Some Russians perform successfully in foreign clubs

On August 19, Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan moved to the Spanish Real Sociedad. The contract with the 20-year-old football player is valid for five years, until the end of the 2028/2029 season. Before this, the athlete played for Dynamo for three years.

Photo: Alexey Filippov / RIA Novosti

Besides him, Alexander Golovin, representing the Monaco club, has been playing in Europe for the last three years. In 2020, the French newspaper L’Equipe nominated the midfielder for the title of best playmaker in Ligue 1; according to the voting results, the athlete took third place.

Not everyone can play for Monaco. Return to RPL? For what? He plays in a team that can claim first place in Ligue 1, plays in the Champions League and Europa League, and where are we playing? Former Russian national football player Andrei Kanchelskis

In 2020, the Italian Atalanta announced the transfer of Alexey Miranchuk to the Italian team. To acquire the player, the club spent 14.5 million euros. Three years later he was recognized as one of the highest paid football players in Russia.

Another Russian football player, Alexander Kokorin, was unable to gain a foothold in the Italian Fiorentina, but became the best player in the Cypriot championship. He plays on loan for Aris.