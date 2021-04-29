In their positions, the Japanese stand out for their discipline, order and respect for hierarchy; also for their excessive dedication, to the point that they are the country that sleeps the least in the world, 45 minutes less than the international average.

In addition, before the pandemic, it was considered the country with the most overtime hours for its workers and where they only receive an average of nine paid vacation days per year, half of what they are entitled to.

.But this eagerness for Leaving everything for the company is sometimes taken to the extreme, to the point that it literally costs some Japanese people their lives.

These are not isolated cases, but an evil so frequent that they even have a specific word to define it: karoshi (“death from overwork”).

Among its victims are those people to whom the succession of long working hours, without rest, imposes such a physical and mental burden that end up dying suddenly (heart attack, stroke, etc.) or committing suicide.

Tokyo The overwhelming pace of work in the main Japanese city. Photo / EFE

The origin of Karoshi

The origin of this phenomenon dates back to the early 1950s. After suffering the Second World War, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida wanted to rebuild his ruined country.

For this task Yoshida summoned large corporations and specially requested them to hire citizens in exchange for their loyalty and labor delivery.

Over the years, a labor system was consolidated where employees framed their needs in an excessive sense of duty and began to measure their performance and productivity in relation to the hours worked.

The intense work, without rest, was increased as a duty in an exhibition of loyalty towards their employers, who, many times, created the conditions of pressure to lead them to death.

The Karoshi and the work culture

Treated as one more work accident, if a judge determines that it is a case of karoshi, the family of the deceased has the right to be compensated by the State and by the company.

In these cases, up to 1.5 million dollars have been paid. According to data from the Ministry of Labor, for example, 190 people suffered this fate in 2017, a figure similar to that of previous years, although some specialists believe that the real figure is higher.

Behind Japanese perfection there is high pressure from employees for their own performance. Photo / Archive

The country’s work culture, similar to that of other Asian states, states that employees cannot leave their jobs before the boss does., who in turn puts in more hours than he should to demonstrate his dedication to the company.

As a result, there are days when workers can spend up to 10-12 hours in the office, without improving productivity, the lowest of the G-7 economies.

According to a government survey, about a quarter of the companies asked require their staff to work more than 80 overtime hours per month (an amount that marks, according to the Tokyo Executive, the deadly risk bar), and there are cases that far exceed 100.

The Japanese authorities are trying to change their population’s toxic relationship with work. Photo / EFE

Change a work culture that leads to death

TOSome local government offices, such as Toshima’s, have chosen to turn off the lights at 7pm to signal that it is time to finish the day. “We want people to be more efficient and productive so that everyone can protect and enjoy their free time. We want to change the work environment ”, assured the director of the office, Hitoshi Uen.

However, although little by little new models are penetrating, it takes more time to change such an ingrained work culture. It is enough to see what happened with the ten days of vacation decreed, on a national scale, on the occasion of the enthronement of the new emperor Naruhito in 2019.

According to different studies, half of the population said they did not wish to have so many days off. If a newspaper described it as “the most ridiculous idea of ​​the century”, on social networks it did not come out better, and it was criticized for “causing stress with so much time dead.”