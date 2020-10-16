new Delhi: Even though cases of corona infection are increasing very fast in India, in reality the effect of infection is also getting reduced. In the last 24 hours 63,371 new corona cases have been registered in the country, while 70,338 patients have also been cured. However 895 patients lost their lives too. In the world till now, the maximum corona cases were coming to India every day, but after a long time, there have been fewer cases in India than the US. In the last 24 hours in the US, 66,129 cases were reported and 874 deaths occurred.

More than 73 lakhs infected in the country

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 73 lakh 70 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 12 thousand 161 patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 64 lakh 53 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 8 lakh 4 thousand. The number of people recovered is six times more than the number of active cases of infection. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of active cases of corona virus, mortality and recovery rate.

According to ICMR, a total of 92.22 million samples of corona virus have been tested till October 15, out of which 10,28,622 samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is around seven percent.

Most active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have the most active cases after Maharashtra. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.52%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 11%. With this, the recovery rate is 87%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

