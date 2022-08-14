Karolien Florijn won gold in the single scull at the European Rowing Championships in Munich. She crossed the finish line in a time of 8:01.43. It is the first European single scull gold for the Netherlands in fifty years, and the first European title for Florijn in the single scull.

Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig had gone a little faster, but was soon overtaken by Florijn, who had already built up a rough boat length lead halfway through the race. She extended that lead to more than 30 meters until the finish.

“It was quite tough,” Florijn said to the NOS afterwards. “Everyone expects you to win, but when you’re in the race it’s not that easy.” The conditions were tough, says Florijn, and there was a strong headwind. “I’m very happy that it worked out today.”