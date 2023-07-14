After making public the lack of presence of Carol Sevilla in ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘ (LCDLFM) to support her boyfriend Emilio Osoriothe actress and singer reappears to reveal What is the project that will keep her out of Mexico? and away from her partner.

Carol Sevilla finally revealed that his circus debut it is the reason that will prevent you from being in Mexico for several weeks. But this is also the reason why may not be in any of the programsLCDLFM‘ showing her unconditional support for her boyfriend Emilio Osorio.

On Thursday, July 13, Karol appeared in various interviews with the Peruvian media to share the details of his participation and debut in the circus of ‘La Chola Chabuca’. The circus show is recognized as the largest tent in Peru and the one with the longest experience, so being part of this show is an honor for many artists, and Seville will not be the exception.

In social networks of the media, where the protagonist of the telenovela I’m moon gave interviews, fragments of their conversation are contemplated where she explains how excited and proud she feels for the new experience that is to appear, for a short season, in a circus.

“Today I am doing what I like the most and I am enjoying it. I don’t do my job for money, I do it for love and the publicand This is what has me here in Peru to be in the La Chola Chabuca Circus. I’m just very excited to be part of it and to be a chameleon, because it’s the first time I’ve done something like this and I’m out of my comfort zone,” Karol said in an interview with the program. more shows.

It should be noted that it will be from July 21 when Karol Sevilla will be in the 2023 season of The circus of ‘La Chola Chabuca’ in Peru. For this reason, since mid-July, he has had to travel to the South American country to start rehearsals and what is necessary to make the public enjoy the dates that he will offer in that country.

In this way, it is confirmed what is the project that will keep Karol Sevilla away from Mexico for several weeks and without being able to appear in one of the programs of ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘. However, this does not limit the artist from a distance and through networks to express support for her beloved Emilio Osorio, who remains a participant in the Televisa reality show.

