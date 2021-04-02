Karol Sevilla, best known for her leading role in I’m moon, surprised his fans with great news. In her official Instagram account, the artist announced that she began recording It was always me, the new Disney Plus series.

The long-awaited production will feature 10 episodes of 40 minutes each. It is also directed by Felipe Cano and will have as protagonists the Colombian Pipe Good and the mexican Christian tappan.

Karol expressed on Instagram: “I am very happy to tell you that we started the recordings of Always was me for Disney Plus.” Photo: Instagram / Karol Sevilla

Karol she left her followers in suspense by mentioning: “I am very happy to tell you that we started filming #SiempreFuiYo for #DisneyPlus. It’s a series full of mystery, so for now, I can’t tell you more. I’m sure they are going to like it a lot ”.

The project will arrive at Disney Plus at the end of this year and will revolve around the adventures of Lupe (Seville). She will represent a young Mexican woman whose life changes when her father passes away and decides to travel to Cartagena de Indias for the funeral.

