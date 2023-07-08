The nomination gala the night of last Wednesday, July 5, on the reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, surprised the thousands of viewers of the popular program when it was announced that Emilio Osorio received votes to stay in deletion risk.

This week’s nominees were paul stanleySergio Mayer, Emilio Osorio and ‘Barby’ Juárez, for which several inhabitants did not hesitate to let everyone know the inconvenience caused by the fact that the son of Niurka Marcos has been nominated.

In fact, Niurka He did not hesitate to react to what happened with his son within the television program, assuring that things were getting better and better.

“They have already written to me from all sides to let me know: ‘Mama Niu, see what Diego said, not even Niurka will be able to save him’, if you don’t put your hands in, maybe Diego will, right? I hope that you do not put your hands in and that you let the public play, why are they looking for my tongue? “Said the vedette.

In addition to Niurka, there were other artists who spoke in favor of Emilio Osorio and asked their fans to help prevent their removal, such as Danna Paola, elan and now Carol SevillaHis couple.

through the platform of Twitterthe exactrix of Disney He wrote “Con El Niño nooo!”, as a reaction to the nomination of Emilio Osorio, for which he invited his followers to vote in his favor so that he would stay longer in the competition for the four million pesos.

But that’s not all, he also used a famous phrase from the series of Netflix‘The Money Heist‘: “I want to see the machines working 24 hours a day”.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp