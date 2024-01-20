“The series talks about topics that today should not be taboo, be normalized, be happy,” says Karol Sevilla about 'Siempre fue yo', one of the most viewed on the platform. “Continuing to work with Disney has always been a joy, that delicious little game of food, of saying: 'I'm doing something right.' From the first moment we entered the top 10 of the most viewed.”

The actress connects for a few minutes on Zoom. In connection with La República, she remembers that seven years have passed since the first time she declared for the region's media for 'Soy Luna'. “We didn't know what we were facing and today I think we don't know what we went through (she laughs).”

Due to the premiere of 'Siempre fue yo', in Mexico they point out that it shows the best of a new generation of Mexican actresses. “It made me want to cry,” she says as she listens to the praise of the press in her country. “It is a very big responsibility to be an example for many people, right? Each character can be something very important to each person. It is very beautiful, it is like that band-aid on the heart, that pat to congratulate me.”

Karol Sevilla does not deny her past in 'Soy Luna': "For me it is not a shadow"

Leaving his native Mexico as a teenager has been—as he has said on more than one occasion—a bittersweet experience. But he currently handles fame and comments that he wants to make movies. “I have to work more in other countries than in my country, and that sometimes caused me a conflict: 'Could it be that they don't love me in my country?' But then I started to see life as 'I work in other countries because my mission is to carry my flag high'. Starring in a second series with Disney is a clear example that dreams come true. I know that I am positioned in a very important place, but not every day I am the artist, I am Karol Itzitery Piña Cisneros, I have my personal life and that makes me have my feet on the ground. In fact, he did circus for the first time in Peru to fulfill a dream. “We have to tell Ernesto Pimentel to invite me for the new season. I learned a lot, I grew, and that gave me the energy to move forward.”

This year we could see his film debut with Almost Paradise, a film that would reach festivals. “I'm very happy because you're going to see a lot of growth in me as an actor. I think people are going to like to see me with a completely different character than the 'teen'. “Proudly, I am going to be in Mexican cinema.”

