“Bleecker Street by Bond No. 9 is a fragrance from the Woody Amber olfactory family,” explains the specialized portal. Fragrant. Among its top notes, violet leaves, blueberries, cassis and thyme stand out; In its heart it differentiates cedar, jasmine and cinnamon, and as a base it points out oakmoss, patchouli, amber, vanilla and caramel. The 100 ml bottle of this perfume, which was created in 2005 by perfumer David Apel (nose behind Sunflowers by Elizabeth Arden or White Jasmin and Mint by Jo Malone), is sold at the brand website New Yorker for 440 dollars (412 euros). In recent days the name of this niche fragrance brand has gone viral, because Karol G’s followers claim that it is the fragrance to which La Bichota claims to be faithful for nine years.

It all started when the Colombian singer showed what she always carries in her bag in a video for the Spanish edition of Vogue, of whose latest issue it has been the cover. Karol G takes a bottle wrapped in black adhesive tape from her bag “so they don’t know what perfume I use,” she explains, smiling. He assures that she is not afraid of olfactory intensity and recognizes that she wears perfume all the time, even during costume changes during her performances. “I bathe in perfume,” she admits, and then specify what her scent is: “It smells like a man, I’m not a big fan of fruity or sweet smells.” This fragrance, she indicates, is not a passing crush, but rather it has been her personal trademark for almost a decade: “I have been using the same one for about nine years. It is a man’s perfume and it smells of heaven and the gods themselves.”

Although Karol G wants to maintain the mystery of her fragrance by hiding the bottle, its design reveals the emblematic silhouette of the New York brand, according to many of the artist’s followers in their research on social networks, where they also point out that there are references to the fragrance in the item cruising speed from his partner, Feid, who sings: “Bleecker is his smell.” And not only there, but also in the song Poblado, which Karol G sings with J Balvin and Nicky Jam: “And a Bond perfume, oh, how delicious it smells.”

Bond No. 9 was born in 2003, by the Frenchwoman living in New York Laurice Rahmé, who before starting her own business venture had worked in the seventies for Lancome Paris, L’Oréal in the United States and the fragrance creator Annick Goutal. “In an industry that has long been dominated by men, we are the first New York perfumery to be led by a woman, our founder and CEO, who oversees all aspects of Bond No. 9, from creating the focused concept in New York behind our perfume collection to guide the development of each fragrance and design of the bottles or the interior of each boutique of the firm,” they explain on the brand’s website.

The names of the Bond perfumes are a tribute to the streets and neighborhoods of New York; The firm’s comes from the house’s first headquarters, in NoHo, and its best-selling products include Greenwich Village, Nolita and Chelsea Nights. In addition to highlighting its union with New York and the vision of its creator, Bond No. 9 is proud to be an independent perfumery brand (“For us there is no corporate acquisition. Just as we value our broad customer base, we value our freedom without barriers to innovate and overcome our limits,” they state on their website) and to “be the first perfumery to introduce civic aromas”, such as Scent of Peace, in honor of world peace, or Liberty Island, which “honors freedom and multiplicity.”