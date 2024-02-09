Karol G will receive the woman of the year award at the Women In Music Awards given by the specialized magazine Billboard to the most outstanding female talents in the entire music industry.

It will be, as this publication has announced, next March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Parkin Los Angeles (USA), in a gala presented by Tracee Ellis Ross and in which Karol G, the Colombian artist and great honoree of the night, will also perform.

Along with her, Bilboard has confirmed live music by Charli XCX, Luísa Sonza, Maren Morris, NewJeans, TEMS, Victoria Monét and Young Miko.

Woman of the year award (Billboard's Woman of the Year, by its name in English) has become one of the most prestigious awards on the American calendar and in the past it has been received by other stars such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande, to name a few. some.

Karol G, a symbol for women

“Karol G has generated a women's movement around the world thanks to her empowering lyrics and her shameless confidence (…). His innovative album 'Mañana Sera Bonito' has also proven that he is a force to be taken into account in the charts in English and Spanish,” argued Hannah Karp, editorial director of Billboard, in statements included in the press release regarding the decision to grant this honor to the Colombian.

Karol G won a 2024 Grammy. Photo by AFP

Precisely because of the album to which it refers, Karol G was one of the great winners of the last edition of the Latin Grammys, collecting the golden gramophones for best album of the year, best urban music album (a recognition that had not gone to a woman for years) and best fusion/ urban interpretation by 'TQG' with Shakira.

The success of Carolina Giraldo (Medellín, 1991) is not limited to the Latin sphere, since her fourth album also made her the first female artist with an album performed in Spanish that made one of her albums debut at number one in sales on the official Billboard chart for North America.

