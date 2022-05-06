Carol G (whose real name is Carolina Giraldo) is today the maximum sovereign of reggaeton. Although in the first wave of the urban genre, which occurred between the 90s and the first decade of the 21st century, there were some important female artists, such as Ivy Queen, Glory, Lady Ann, among others, none has reached as high as Karol and her generation partners, such as Becky G, Anitta or Natti Natasha. The also from Antioquia will be in Lima very soon, and she will delight her fans with a concert in June.

The popular ‘Bichota’ has broken all listening records with songs like “Mi cama”, “Tusa”, “Mamii”, among several others, and has managed to be on the same level as a historic performer remembered by all Latinos. Who is she about?

Who did Karol G match in the Billboard?

Selena Quintanilla passed away 27 years ago, but she remains in the memory and hearts of her fans. Photo: Composition / Instagram

“With the debut of ‘Provenza’ at No. 2 and ‘Mamiii’ at No. 1 this week, Karol G becomes the second woman to occupy the Nos. 1 and 2 on the Hot Latin Songs chart Billboard,” reads an Instagram post from the aforementioned rankings company. The first to occupy it has been Selena Quintanillawho occupied the first two positions of Hot Latin Songs with “Tú solo tú” and “I could fall in love”.

What happened recently with Karol G?

The interpreter of “Provenza” has proven to be successful in her career and is on tour in several Latin American countries. However, she experienced an uncomfortable moment in Medellin, Colombia, when a woman threw beer at her head when leaving one of her concerts, which caused the rejection of the fans and the mayor of that city, Daniel Quintero.