Karol G surprised his followers by confessing that he would like to be the protagonist of the halftime show of the Super bowl. Through her social networks, the Colombian reggaeton indicated that, if she came to fulfill this dream, she would like to interpret “Cob” Y “Bichota”, two of his biggest musical hits.

“Can you imagine ‘Tusa’ and ‘Bichota’ at the Superbowl? Omg … Someday! So do it ”, wrote the urban artist, who leads the nominations in the next edition of Premio Lo Nuestro.

The post of Karol G It ignited the controversy in social networks, because while some were enthusiastic about the possibility of seeing it at the Super Bowl, others openly expressed their total disagreement with it.

The Medellín-born singer-songwriter made her comment just days after the controversy that arose from the show The Weeknd presented at halftime of the Super Bowl.

“Cob” Y “Bichota” They were two of the most listened to songs worldwide throughout 2020.

Karol G leads nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro

Colombian Karol G is the artist with the most nominations for Premios Lo Nuestro 2021, an event in which the best of Latin music of the year is awarded.

The reggaeton participates in the categories female artist of the year, Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year, song of the year, ‘crossover’ collaboration of the year, song of the year – Urban, Collaboration of the year – Urban and Remix of the year, in which it will compete with great artists of that genre.

