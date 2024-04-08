With almost 69 million followers on her Instagram account alone, Karol G is the singer of the moment. Everything she does, speaks or looks is trending. Considered the greatest female influencer of the urban genre, she brings her steps closer to Lima to captivate her fans this weekend and perform two presentations. Carolina Giraldo Navarro, her real name, made history by becoming lthe first woman to win a Grammy for best urban music album with Mañana will be nicename precisely of the Latin American tour that began on February 8 in Mexico and that will bring her to perform on Friday and Saturday at the San Marcos stadium.

She is currently the Latin female artist with the most solo songs that exceed no less than 300 million views on Spotify. 'La Bichota', without a doubt, is synonymous with fanaticism and box office. In Mexico, the Azteca stadium sold out for three consecutive nights, with an impressive 80,000 attendees per night.

YOU CAN SEE: LIVE Karol G concert TODAY in Venezuela: photos and videos of “Tomorrow will be nice”

His presence in the music industry has not stopped growing. Her hit 'Tusa' was described by the press as the song that had “the world obsessed for months.” The same with TQG with her countrywoman Shakira, which gave her several awards, including the Grammy for best urban music album.

On her current tour, 'Tomorrow will be nice', the famous Colombian has received guests in every country she visits. Venezuela was no exception and caused a great surprise by singing 'De sol a sol' with Servando and Florentino, a song that catapulted the Primera brothers to fame in the 90s. For the concerts in Lima it has not yet been revealed. filtered any name. We will have to wait.

In her presentations Karol G usually interacts with her fans, whom she does not hesitate to surprise. Recent case, in her last concert in Bogotá, she invited a follower of hers to also see her in one of her shows that she will have in Peru. Her fan had revealed that he follows her on all her tours. She rewarded him by inviting him to Peru.

Who was Karol G's inspiration to become a singer?

Born in Medellín, Colombia, on February 14, 1991, is the daughter of Marta Navarro and the musician Guillermo Giraldo. Her father, without a doubt, was her role model and influence and the one who encouraged her love for music. Her parents noticed that she had talent and enrolled her in music courses.

As a teenager he studied music at the University of Antioquia and marketing in New York, where he spent three months. He dedicated himself to castings and presentations to make his talent known.

In 2006 he participated in the RCN Channel musical contest Factor Xs where he became known for his particular voice. That year she released her first album titled En la playa, and then the following year she was singing on the same stage with Daddy Yankee.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira premieres video clip for 'Entre parentheses', song with Grupo Frontera

What awards has Karol G received in her career?

She has been honored with awards such as American Music Awards in 2020 by Tusa, the Latin American Music Awards in 2021 and 2022 winning more than 8 awards. She has also won at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2020 in categories such as Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year and Top Latin Albums Female Artist of the Year. The Latin Grammy for best new artist in 2018 and best reggaeton performance for 'Bichota' in 2021. More than 12 Premios Juventud, a Tu Música Urbano award, 5 Premios Lo Nuestro, 2 MTV Europe Music Awards in 2020. 4 Nuestra Tierra awards, among others. Her love life is another chapter. Karol G or 'La Bichota' is going strong with his proposal.

#Karol #Grammy #winner #arrives #Peru #give #incredible #concerts