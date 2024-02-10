Karol G: the girl from Medellín is now the woman of the year

Carolina Giraldo Navarro has her birthday in Mexico this February 14. The 33 will say goodbye to what has so far been her best year in the entertainment industry. The Colombian has been the first Latin woman to reach number one globally with an album in Spanish, she has among her achievements her participation in Griselda Blanco from Netflix, has become the first woman to win the Grammy in the category of Best Urban Music Album and has broken a record by being the female artist with the most performances at the Azteca Stadium; In a matter of minutes Karol G sold out the tickets for four of her presentations in the most important stadiums in the country, not just the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

In 1996, when she was five years old, the singer of Tomorrow will be nice He already showed his passion for singing. With drums and a small family audience, they encouraged her to continue with the lyrics “what am I going to do, what am I going to do, what am I going to do if Eva María is gone,” the artist intoned while improvised music accompanied her singing and the enthusiastic hip movements. “Even at family wakes they made me sing, I always entertained all the parties,” says Karol G in an interview on the Colombian nighttime variety show. I, José Gabriel. Thanks to the encouragement of her father, Guillermo Giraldo, who is also a musician, she was able to debut in the early years of her childhood.

Due to his insistence, the Antiochian also made her first public appearance in the reality show XS Factoran adaptation of the American The X Factor in which Colombian children competed to be the next talent in the country. She was 14 years old when she participated and was a few programs away from reaching the final; However, this flash of fame on television did not mean the takeoff of her career, although it did lead her to stand on stage, in the middle of thousands of attendees, and she got a record contract with Flamingo Récords in Colombia and Diamond Music. In Puerto Rico.

Karol G in a presentation in Miami, in June 2016. Alexander Tamargo (Getty Images)

Shortly after, Karol G stood next to the emblematic Colombian presenter Jorge Barón in The star show to make her debut on stage with broadcast on national television, “I had had the opportunity to sing in several parts but not with such an extremely large audience,” declares Karol G with an emotion that she transmits through the screen while her team of dancers and chorus girls wait for the signal to begin the act.

Interprets For youone of his first songs, and the hit of Daddy Yankee burial night in a tone that is not his. People chant excitedly while on stage their team cheers with a “left, right!” non-stop. The presenter gives him a kiss for “good luck”, the omen for Bichota's success, although it took a while to arrive.

In 2010 he was still singing in the living room of his house, with a background reminiscent of any middle-class home in Latin America, a bulbous TV, helium balloons that no longer fly and a wooden door adorned by a litmus star, La Bichota She decided to record herself in the hope that someone famous would recognize her talent and launch her into fame.

“As they say, the stories tell, Justin Bieber was seen singing in a YouTube video, [lo descubrió] Usher, the great singer. And from there came his first contract