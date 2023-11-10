Karol G, famous Colombian singer, announced that he will return to Peru to offer one of his concerts as part of his new tour ‘Tomorrow will be nice’. Thus, the performer of global hits, such as ‘TQG’, ‘My ex was right’ and more, will make part of our capital resonate when she arrives in 2024. If you are a fan of the popular ‘Bichota’, in this note we will tell you from when you can purchase tickets for their show.

When and where will Karol G’s concert be in Lima?

The female urban music star will return in style to Latin America and visit countries like Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil. Of course, Peru too It is included and there is already an agreed date.

It is estimated that will offer a concert on April 12, 2024. Unlike your previous visit, Karol G’s show will take place at the National Stadium. This was announced by the producer of this event.

Karol G is a Colombian singer. Photo: Billboard

When and how to buy tickets for the Karol G concert?

The tickets for the Karol G concert in 2024 will be available for pre-sale from Wednesday, November 15 at noon until Friday, November 17, until 11.59 am, on the Teleticket website. It should be noted that this stage is only intended for BBVA cards, with which you will have a 15% discount, while supplies last. To purchase tickets you only have to follow these steps.