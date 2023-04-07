Karol G took advantage of her Instagram account to express her indignation and annoyance with the work carried out by the GQ magazine. And it is that this medium made public a Photoshoot that they made to the Colombian artist in which an excess of edition in the images is perceived. This provoked the anger of the interpreter of “Tomorrow will be beautiful”, who came out to denounce the fact. “He doesn’t represent me. My face and body don’t look like that.” made clear the singer.

Karol G was outraged with the retouching of her photographs

The author of the “Bichota”, Karol G, was encouraged to publicly denounce GQ after seeing her last cover in which she appeared.

“I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look: natural. I thank the magazine for the opportunity because I was very happy when they confirmed that I would be there, but despite making clear my dissatisfaction with the number of edits they made to the photo, they did nothing about it… As if to see me well It will need all those changes.” held.

In this sense, the Colombian artist indicated that, although she was aware that this claim could have repercussions against her, she had to carry it out because she considered this event an offense. “It is disrespectful to me, to women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes”ended.

Photograph that was excessively retouched by GQ. Photo: GQ Magazine/Instagram

Fans and fellow musicians of Karol G support the singer

After making their claim public on social networks, colleagues within the music industry such as Greeicy and fans of Carol G. They showed their full support.

“I admire and respect you for being real and also for not being afraid to be (which is not the same)”, “Bravo, thanks for raising your voice”, “This is powerful. Tell them that they have to accept themselves as they are, without surgeries, without filters, without touch-ups created to satisfy a society completely broken by self-esteem. The beauty of being real is daring to be and not everyone has that courage, that’s why today I applaud”, “We support you”, were some comments of users of social platforms.

The messages from her fans showing their support for the artist did not wait. Photo: Instagram capture/Karol G