This Thursday, March 25, Karol G premiered his album KG0516 on the program Jimmy Fallon’s the tonight show. As she had already announced, the “Bichota” interpreter selected this date to present her new musical production.

The Colombian singer, who in this last year has managed to strengthen her presence in the market, sang the song “El barco” on the famous stage.

The song surprised his followers. They commented on their original rhythm on social networks, since the musical piece contains bachata with lyrics full of sentimentality.

After the show, the Latin artist had an interview with the famous host. He expressed his happiness for this release and highlighted the eye-catching cover.

“I wanted a cover that expressed my feelings, that showed empowerment and leadership, but also joy and the power of the company,” he said. Karol G in the chat with Jimmy Fallon.

About Karol G’s new album

Through her social networks, the foreign singer gave details of her new project. Some of his songs were already known, such as “Location”, “Bichota” or “Tusa”.

Kali Uchis, Mariah Angeliq, Camilo, Anuel AA, J Balvin, Nathy Peluso, Ozuna, Yandar and Yostin, Juanka, Brray, Ludacris, Emilee, Nicki Minaj, Wisin y Yandel, Nicky Jam, Ivy Queen, Zion and Alberto Stylee, were some of the stars he collaborated with.

Karol G, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.