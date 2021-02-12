The Colombian singer Karol G has reinvented her repertoire. On this occasion, reggaeton is committed to the combination of melodies influenced by the country genre.

After getting three nominations in the Latin Grammy 2020, premiered his single “Location” in collaboration with two of the most important exponents of Latin music, Anuel AA and J Balvin. The video clip of the song is now available on all digital platforms.

“The most important thing for me is to give my fans a unique and different experience with each single, both musically and visually. “Location” is a very special song because I was able to collaborate with artists that I admire so much. We combined sounds of reggaeton / hip-hop / country and we also made a super video full of energy and rodeo, “he said. Karol G on your recent topic.

The artist caused a sensation by singing in English and Spanish. Everything was created by the renowned producer Ovy On The Drums, who proposed innovative sounds by fusing rhythms of reggaeton, hip-hop and the country genre.

The video clip, which was directed by Colin Tilley, shows a recreation of a party in the middle of a desert and with a rodeo-style atmosphere.

“Location” is the first collaboration of Karol G after the release of his hits “Oh my God!” and “Bichota”, which reached the top of the world music charts.

