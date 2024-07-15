Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G interprets the Colombian anthem in the final of the 2024 Copa América and on social media, images are shown of the moment in which she does the same in front of thousands of people.

Karol G She is currently one of the most successful Colombian singer-songwriters and her music mixes the genres of reggaeton and urban pop, which has pleased her fans, although she has also ventured into other urban and Latin American styles.

Regarding the same event, it was also made public that Shakira will be the official artist this Sunday at the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, as announced by Conmebol days ago.

It has also been made known to the public that this is the first time that there will be a show during the break of a Copa America final and Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, explained in X that they chose Shakiraamong other things, “because it represents and magnifies Latin American greatness in the world.”

Shakira has prepared a special performance for the 2024 Copa América final And surely, as she usually does, she will impact the entire world with her musical participation, since she is currently considered number one in pop.

Regarding what Shakira would have charged for her show at the 2024 Copa América final, various media outlets have reported that she would have received around 2 million dollars for a show that would last between 5 and 7 minutes in total.