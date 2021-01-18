The 33rd annual installment of Lo Nuestro Award, scheduled for February 18, has at the top of the nominations multiplatinum superstar Karol G, who has been launching hit after hit to make his name appear in 7 major categories.

Female Artist of the Year

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Song of the Year | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Collaboration “crossover” of the year | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Song of the year – Urbano | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Collaboration of the year – Urban | “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj

Remix of the year | “Caramelo” with Ozuna and Myke Towers

List of nominations for Karol G at the Lo Nuestro Awards. Photo: Premios Lo Nuestro / Instagram

Although with “Tusa”, the Colombian singer has managed to be nominated in five categories of Premio Lo Nuestro, her most recent single “Bichota” has managed to accumulate more than one billion combined reproductions globally on digital platforms, which made it worthy of receiving the 4x multi-platinum certification by the RIAA.

On the other hand, Karol G enjoys being the only Latin female artist to position herself within Spotify’s “Top 200”, with two singles without collaborations, “Bichota” and “Oh Lord”.

The followers of the Colombian star will be able to register their vote for Premio Lo Nuestro through its official website (https://premiolonuestro.com/vota/), and enjoy the ceremony live on Univision starting at 7:00 pm EST.

Karol G, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.