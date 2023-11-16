Karol G was present at the Latin Grammy 2023, an award ceremony that recognizes the work of artists in the Latin American music industry. Thus, the singer of ‘My ex was right’ was nominated in several categories and she took several gramophones home for her songs that became hits worldwide. However, she marked a milestone by becoming the first woman to win the best urban music album category.

What did Karol G say after winning in the best urban album category?

The Colombian star Karol G established herself as the first woman to win in the category of best urban album in the Latin Grammy 2023. As we remember, in previous editions, this award was won by artists such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Residente, Tego Calderónamong other male representatives.

“It seems incredible to me that it is an album that has touched so many people and that, beyond the love I received, this is being given to me, it means the whole world. Thank you all very much, I am very excited“said the ‘TQG’ singer, who was visibly happy and excited to add one more recognition to her career.

How many Latin Grammys did Karol G win in 2023?

The popular ‘Bichota’ took home several gramophones during the recent edition of the Latin Grammy. These are the categories in which Karol G won an award for his musical work.

Album of the Year – ‘Tomorrow Will Be Prettier’

Best urban music album – ‘Tomorrow will be nice’

Best Urban Fusion/Performance – ‘TQG’ ft. Shakira