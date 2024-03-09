The Colombian Carolina Giraldo Navarro or Karol G, as she is known worldwide, has turned 33 years old and was honored by the famous Billboard magazine. In it YouTube Theater Los Angeles She received the Woman of the Year award and became the first Latina to be considered for this title in 17 years.

“I have to start by telling you that for many many years I felt very disappointed for the fact of being a woman,” the singer from Medellín said in her speech. “I found myself along the way with so many rejections and so many lost opportunities for that reason that I wondered why I had not been born a man to exploit all this, that love, that desire and the passion I felt for music, all the desire.”

And the Billboard award coincides with International Women's Day. In the United States, throughout March the fight for equal rights is commemorated. “It was assumed that because I was a woman I couldn't achieve it and for a long time I believed that story, I believed that it wasn't for me, because of so many times they told me I couldn't achieve it. And I always think about the number of people who leave their dreams behind. “I was not going to allow being a woman to be an obstacle or define my capabilities, but rather it was going to be my strength, my motive, my reason.”

Karol G's career was promoted by her father, who is also a musician. Initially considered a figure of urban music, she is no longer just a Latin star. At the 'Women in Music 2024' gala, Katy Perry declared herself a follower of her career. “Excited about Karol G“I'm his fan,” he commented, going viral on social networks.

Among her struggles, the Colombian said she stopped trying to be perfect. “I accepted myself as a person. Stop hiding all the things that were a defect for people and that are probably now all my qualities.” He added that he ignored all of her comments towards her. “'He owes it to this one' or 'it wouldn't have been if it weren't for…' or 'he made it because he recorded with that one.' And stop looking for justification for the achievements and successes of a woman. You don't have to prove anything to anyone when in your heart you know what you have killed to get everything you have. And I understood that it wasn't the respect of others that I had to earn: it was respect for myself. Study, work on my voice, on my physical skills, be clear about what I wanted to communicate, how I wanted to connect with people, improve my lyrics, spend many hours in the studio.”

In her speech, she recognized the work of the women who came before her. “Thank you to all the women who work every day, to those who pave the way (…). Never, ever, ever give another person the authority to say that something you are doing is good, bad, valuable, or worthless. No one can value you as a person, as a woman, or as a professional. “He who works for it, he who sweats it, is the one who gets it.”

The magazine noted that it chose Karol G as woman of the year because she has “broken records” and has consolidated her legacy in Latin music. He has 30 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including the hit 'TQG' with Shakira. “With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women around the world thanks to her empowering lyrics and bold confidence,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard's editorial director.