Karol G is a singer who has positioned herself in the reggaeton genre and every song she releases immediately becomes a hit. Recently, the album “KG0516 ″ It has become the number one debut worldwide and the artist did not hesitate to share it.

In his official Instagram account he expressed: “I had the # 1 debut globally with my album. What can I tell you? What’s more, today is not about me, it is about you and that you give everything to that dream and that goal that you long for. Give him that yes it can ”.

Karol G and his successful debut for his new album

TikTok It is a window for many people to show their talent and celebrities are no strangers to it. In this case, Karol G was delighted with the voice of Emilee flood when she saw one of her videos through that medium and did not hesitate to contact her to be part of her new album.

Through Instagram, Karol G revealed the story behind this musical collaboration. “’Beatiful Boy’ started with this video I saw on TikTok. We contacted her (Emilee) and made her part of the feat with Ludacris ”, commented the artist. It is also the first time that his recent album includes a single in English, entitled “Beautiful boy”.

Karol G, latest news:

