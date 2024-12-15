Nicky Jam, Emilia, Duki, etc. All these people have something in common, and that is that They are Latin American artists whose fame has reached Spain. Many of his hits have made it onto the lists of the most listened to today. However, the one that would stand out the most would be the Colombian Karol G. The performer of hits like If I had met you before either Bitterness It is a mass phenomenon. Likewise, he surprised his followers with the news of the opening of three gastronomic establishments in Medellín.

The Latin artist is not the only one who has joined the world of hospitality by opening her own culinary business. There are other cases of singers who have decided to try their luck in the sector. From Maluma to Bad Bunny, through Bon Jovi, in the following article we will name some of the restaurants that are owned by the most respected music performers in the world.

Casa Eterna Restaurant – Maluma

This year the news was also announced that the interpreter of Coco Loco opened a new restaurant in the city where he was born, Medellín. It is called Casa Eterna and the premises are distributed over an area of ​​1,000 square meters.

The gastronomic offer that is hidden in Casa Eterna is a clear tribute to the artist’s lifewith dishes that are, for him, his favorites and that have an authentic Colombian flavor. Furthermore, the design is inspired by two of the most emblematic places in the Latin American country: Caño Cristales and Caribbean Coast.

Gekkō Restaurant – Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican Bad Bunny joins this list with its Gekkō restaurant. It is located in Miami and their culinary offering combines the most exclusive Japanese cuisine with the world of steakhouse.

The restaurant’s design presents a cozy and intimate atmosphere. It does not surprise us, since Gekkō means ‘moonlight’ in Japanese. Sushi is the star dish but, without a doubt, the most notable thing is the prices, which are not affordable for everyone.





This is what Zaragoza influencer ‘Aqui Sandra’ let us know in a video she published last year visiting the reggaeton singer’s place, trying some of the dishes on the menu and showing their respective prices. The bill came out to $370. This, changing it to euros, represents an expense of 343 euros.

Soul Kitchen Restaurant – Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi, known for legendary hits like It’s My Lifeis also an artist who decided, years ago, to open his own hospitality business. This is the Soul Kitchen restaurantlocated in Red Bank (New Jersey).

The most characteristic thing about this restaurant is that the diner pays what he sees fit. That is, the dishes have no price and you are the one who decides how much to spend. This way, anyone can enjoy their food since it is accessible to everyone.

The Twelve Thirty Club Restaurant – Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has his own restaurant in Nashville. This is distributed over several floors in which Each one has a different theme.

For example, one of the plants is called ‘Honky Tonk’ and The food they serve is inspired by southern cuisine.. There is also a cocktail area and a space with live music.

The Bakery & Café Industry – Nicky Jam

Another Latin American artist that must be included in this list is Nicky Jam. The interpreter of Until dawn opened a gastronomic place called La Industria Bakery & Café, in Miami.

Unlike the other examples, the singer’s culinary business is focused on serving breakfasts and brunches, with dishes brought from Venezuelan and Puerto Rican cultures. Likewise, it has the same motto that the singer uses in many of his songs: “Dímelo papi.”

La Mordida Restaurant – Joaquín Sabina

Within our borders we also find artists who have launched themselves into the world of hospitality. One is Joaquín Sabinawhich opened a mexican restaurant called La Mordida more than 25 years ago with a friend.

They have several locations in the capital and the dishes offered on the menu could not be more Mexican. From enchiladas to tacos al pastorany lover of this cuisine and the great Joaquín Sabina would be enthralled.

