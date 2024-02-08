Came the day! Karol Gthe famous Colombian artist, will offer her first concert this Thursday, February 8 in Mexico as part of your tour 'Tomorrow will be nice'. The popular 'Bichota' announced through her Instagram account a tour throughout Latin America, with the Aztec country being one of those chosen to delight her audience. The first concert will take place at Aztec stadium, so all attendees must take some measures into consideration. Find out what time you can come to 'The Colossus of Saint Ursula' and not miss any details of the concert.

What time will Karol G perform at the Azteca Stadium?

Take note! The entrance to Aztec stadium to see Karol G will be from 5.00 pm (Mexico City time). It should be noted that hundreds of fans have decided to camp out so they can have a privileged place and see the Colombian artist up close.

This is what the stairs of the Azteca Stadium look like. Photo: X/KarolG MX

What objects cannot be brought to the Karol G concert?

The concert of Karol G has certain restrictions, so attending fans should take this into account to avoid inconveniences during entry to the Aztec stadium. Next, we tell you what you cannot bring:

Electronic and traditional cigarettes, vapes, pipes and any type of item that can emit smoke

Lighters, matches, as well as any item that could cause a spark or fire

Any type of spray paint

Food and drinks outside the venue

Items considered extremely dangerous, such as any type of weapon, whether white or firearm, pointed objects such as screwdrivers or scissors.

Semi and professional photographic and video cameras

Large signs and banners because they could obstruct the view of attendees

The entry of batteries is prohibited, except external batteries for cell phones.

Glass containers

Cans

Laptops.

When and where will Karol G perform in Mexico?

Karol G confirmed through his social networks 7 presentations in Mexico. The 'TQG' singer will perform her first presentation TODAY, Thursday, February 8 at the Aztec stadiumlocated in Mexico City.

February 9 – Mexico City

February 10 – Mexico City

February 16 – Monterrey

February 17 – Monterrey

February 23 – Guadalajara

February 24 – Guadalajara

How to get to the Azteca Stadium to see Karol G?

The nearest station to Aztec stadium of the Metrobús is Perisur. From here you can take several buses, or a taxi, that will leave you in front of the stadium in less than 10 minutes. The average cost is 6 Mexican pesosso it becomes a great alternative to reach the 'The Colossus of Saint Ursula and enjoy the first concert of Karol G in Mexico City.

