Karol G, Colombian singer, will have another concert date in Lima for her‘Tomorrow will be nice’ tour which will take place in 2024. Teleticket confirmed a new show for April 13 of next year. As we remember, the public sold out the tickets for the first appearance at the National Stadium in a matter of hours. In this note, you know when the presalewhat time and how to get your tickets so you don’t miss this ‘Bichota’ show.

When will Karol G’s second concert be?

Teleticket announced, through its official website and social networks, that there will be a second date for Karol G’s concert. In that sense, the interpreter of ‘Tusa’ will sing again at the National Stadium on April 13, 2024.

What time does the pre-sale for Karol G’s second concert start?

The ticket pre-sale for the second concert date of Karol G starts at 7:00 pm If you are BBVA customers there will be a 15% discount.

What are the ticket prices for Karol G’s second show?

The producer of the event put together a list of what would be the ticket prices for Karol G’s second concert. The cost would depend on the area to choose in the National Stadium. You can review them in the list below:

Tomorrow will be nice (front): S/ 751.00 (with BBVA card) and S/ 863.00 normal price.

S/ 751.00 (with BBVA card) and S/ 863.00 normal price. Qlona (general): S/ 651.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 748.00 normal price.

S/ 651.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 748.00 normal price. My ex was right (general): S/ 400.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 460.00 normal price.

S/ 400.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 460.00 normal price. Provence (west): S/ 571.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 656.00 normal price.

S/ 571.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 656.00 normal price. X if we return (east): S/ 571.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 656.00 normal price.

S/ 571.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 656.00 normal price. Bitterness (north):S/ 151.00 (with BBVA) and S/ 173.00 normal price.

How to buy tickets to go to Karol G’s second concert in Peru?

The tickets for the Karol G’s second concert in 2024 are now available in presale on the website of Teleticket. To acquire the tickets You just have to follow these steps.

Enter the official Teleticket website.

Log in to your account or register.

Enter the Karol G concert section.

If there is a virtual queue, wait your turn.

Once your turn comes, choose the location and the number of tickets you will buy.

Continue until you enter your payment information.

Wait for confirmation and that’s it. The website will tell you if you completed the process correctly.

