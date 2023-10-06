Karol G confirmed a new tour through several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica. The singer-songwriter will begin her ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’ tour on December 1, with her native Colombia as her starting point. This event will run until 2024 and she will visit the main cities of each region, where she will play her greatest hits for her most loyal audience. In this note, we will tell you all the details about her presentation in Caribbean territory and which stadium will host this concert.

Karol G concerts 2024: when will she perform in Costa Rica?

The interpreter of ‘Provenza’ will perform in the Caribbean country next Saturday March 9, 2024. This show will take place at the National Stadium in San José, the Costa Rican capital.

La ‘Bichota’ will visit several Latin American nations on a 15-date tour. Photo: Karol G/Instagram

National Stadium of Costa Rica: what is the place where Karol G will sing like?

He National Stadium of Costa Ricalocated in Saint Josephis one of the most important buildings for the Caribbean country, since it serves as a training place for the national soccer team and for athletics events.

This stadium was inaugurated in 2011 and has capacity for 35,062 people.

The construction of the National Stadium of Costa Rica cost approximately 111 million dollars. Photo: Costa Rica org

Karol G in Costa Rica 2024: when would ticket pre-sale begin?

So far, there is no official information on the date on which the pre-sale of tickets for the ‘Bichota’ concert will begin or the prices. However, it is expected that this announcement will be made within the next few days and that the entity in charge of ticket sales will be Eticket.

